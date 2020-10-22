I am in love with my girlfriend's sister!

I think I have fallen in love with my girlfriend's sister and don't know what to do. She is just a year younger than my girlfriend and we just seem to get along a lot better than my girlfriend and I do. I know this is awkward, which is why I can't even tell her how I feel. I don't even know if she has any feelings for me. What should I do? Should I just be honest and tell her how I feel?

You don't know how she feels about you, and seem to assume she will be perfectly okay with the possibility of you breaking up with her sister so you can be with her? I am not denying your feelings for her, but surely you can see how this will turn out. Put yourself in her shoes and, more importantly, your girlfriend's shoes, and think about how you would react to a scenario like this. If this isn't working with your current girlfriend, end it, because you are being unfair to her as well as to yourself. It is only after you put this behind you that you may be able to find some clarity about what you can do next.

My boyfriend said something extremely offensive to me a week ago and I haven't been able to forget about it. I don't know if he was joking, because I don't think I can be with him if he wasn't. I am afraid to ask him to explain, because he may think of me as being difficult, but it has been bothering me a lot. What should I do?

If something is bothering you, and you can't have a conversation with your boyfriend about it, there are clearly problems in this relationship that you haven't addressed yet. If you can't be with someone who shares the opinions he does, the sooner you find out what he means, the better it will be for you both. This isn't something you can sweep under a carpet forever.

