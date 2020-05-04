'I am invisible to my dream woman!'

I have always had just one woman in mind as a potential partner. The problem is, she doesn't speak to me ever. We were in school together, and I know everything about her. I am familiar with her past, her relationships, and think I know a little about her current relationship too. I told her best friends about how I feel and, from that point on, she doesn't even acknowledge my presence. Did I make a mistake by being honest to her friends? What should I do? Please help.

— Aniket D

It doesn't seem as if she wants to be part of your life in any way, irrespective of how strongly you feel. You spoke to her friends because you wanted her to get the message, although I wonder why you didn't feel comfortable enough to speak to her directly instead. If she doesn't acknowledge your presence, it's obvious that she doesn't reciprocate your feelings, so I'm not sure what option you have other than to accept her decision. If you believe there is some misunderstanding, you can always speak to her friends again, or write to her and explain what you think the problem is. I don't think you have any other choices, at this point. She may be your potential partner, but there's nothing that can be done if she doesn't see you the same way.

How can I convince my best friend that he is making a mistake by dating someone who is not good enough for him?

You can be honest about how you feel, and why, but this is a decision he alone can make. He can always accept your advice if it is sound and makes sense to him, but he also has the right to reject it based on how he feels for this person. Friendship is about unconditional support, so I suggest you offer him that while giving him time and space.

