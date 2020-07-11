I am learning a lot: Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes on quarantining with Chris Pratt

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger is keeping busy in quarantine with husband and actor Chris Pratt. According to Fox News, the 30-year-old mother-to-be has been sheltering in place with her husband, Pratt, who she married last year, and recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight just what they've been up to while preparing for their baby's arrival. Despite the stress of giving birth during the pandemic, Schwarzenegger said she's been keeping her mind occupied by staying connected with fans and loved ones.



Schwarzenegger told the outlet, "I think No. 1, just surrounding yourself with your loved ones, in a safe way, obviously, has been nice. And then being able to do things like [going live] to stay connected. I think the blessing in this is that we do have the ability to continue to connect with people, whether it's on FaceTime, or doing Instagram Lives and to be doing things that are entertaining and also educational and fun."



The author has also been keeping busy by keeping her home clean. She said, "I've also done a lot of organising in my house because I like everything to look really clean and neat. Learning how to organise your own refrigerator and pantry, those are all things that definitely keep me calm in this crazy time; this crazy, unpredictable time."



Another hobby Schwarzenegger has dove into is baking. "I've been baking a lot, and I would say my husband's been cooking a lot. I've been baking this granola, which I get the most requests from my family to make. I would say a huge amount of our time is definitely spent in the kitchen," she said.



The 'The Gift of Forgiveness' author is spending some quality time with the 41-year-old actor Prat, while in the kitchen. "For me, learning a lot. For Chris, teaching me a lot," she explained. "It's been really fun. It's like a silver lining to be able to get more experience in the kitchen, and also be able to spend time with your loved ones in this quarantine. So, it's been a fun part of it."



Spending time cooking and baking has aligned with Schwarzenegger's New Year's resolution, which she said was to "get more comfortable in the kitchen with cooking." "I've always loved baking, but I definitely wanted to learn more in the cooking department. And to learn non-intimidating and simple recipes," she said. She's also learned some helpful tricks that will certainly pay off once there's an extra mouth to feed.



Schwarzenegger told the outlet, "You can really just have one day of meal prep and planning for your entire week and everyone is taken care of. It makes being in the kitchen a lot more fun, especially because I'm a neat freak, so, it helps."

