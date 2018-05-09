I am my own stylist, says Kumkum Bhagya actor Mishal Raheja

The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor Mishal Raheja shopped for the outfits and accessories for the part



TV actor Mishal Raheja, who plays a rock star, King Singh, in Kumkum Bhagya, turned his own stylist for the show. The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actor shopped for the outfits and accessories for the part. Raheja says, "When the role was narrated to me, I painted a picture in my head of how the character should look on screen. The makers were happy to let me choose my outfits. I picked up some blingy accessories and quirky boots."

Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling viewers' hearts and receiving an overwhelming response to its interesting plot and affable characters. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and featuring actors Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha in lead roles, this popular primetime drama explores various facets of emotions, relationships and has been achieving roaring success on the ratings charts since its launch. Promising to change the dynamics between Abhi and Pragya in unimaginable ways, television heartthrob Mishal Raheja will be seen making his entry in the show to essay the role of King Singh.

