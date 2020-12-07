I am not OK with the lack of sex...

My girlfriend and I have been happy together for almost a year, but we have only had sex three times during this period. She is always hesitant, and even though we enjoy physical intimacy, she thinks it makes sense to not sleep together very often. I don't understand this, and don't try to change her mind because I can't force her, but her strange beliefs are definitely a problem. If this continues, I am afraid it will affect our relationship and I may end it for this reason alone. What can I do to change this situation?

I suggest you give her time, because it isn't always easy for two people to have the same notions about physical intimacy. Her reasons may not make sense to you, but they are certainly important to her and you need to respect that. Talk about how this affects you and put forth your reasons for why it is a problem. Make sure you mention that you respect her beliefs and are simply stating your case. Sex is important, of course, but only when it is consensual. The longer you two spend time together, the easier it will be to understand the other person's point of view a little better and arrive at a compromise that works for you both. To talk about ending the relationship at this stage may be a little premature.

I was dating someone and found out he was married around two months into the relationship. I ended it immediately, but he still messages and calls, acting as if we are still together and asking me to give him another chance. I care about him, but don't know what to do. Should I give him a chance and find a way of coping with the fact that he lied?

When he asks you for a chance, what he is really asking you to do is accept his lies, forget about his legal spouse, and enter into an adulterous relationship. Do your feelings for him condone this?

