I am not sure if he wants to marry me

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustrations/Ravi Jadhav

I am a 33-year old unmarried woman and have been dating a 28-year old guy for six months now. My parents have given up all hope of me marrying, because everyone in our family tends to marry by their mid-twenties. They don't say anything to me about it, but I know they would have liked me to have children by now. I didn't want to marry when I was younger because I was focused on my career and education at the time. I don't regret that decision because I am fairly successful. I think I would like to settle down now, and really like this guy. The problem is, I don't know if he feels the same way about me. I know he likes me and likes spending time with me but can't tell if he is serious enough to want to commit to a long-term relationship. I would like him to start thinking along these lines, because I don't want to wait forever, but I don't want to frighten him off either. What do I do?

I find the premise of 'frightening' someone off a little strange, because there is something inherently wrong with relationships where people have to be scared into or out of them. It's great that you don't regret your decisions, and what your parents think doesn't seem to be a factor here. If you have stood your ground and your beliefs all this time, why not wait a while longer and allow your boyfriend the time and space to start seeing things from your perspective? He is younger, and presumably not under the kind of pressure you are currently putting yourself under. The best thing you can do is stick to what you're doing and focus on simply enjoying your relationship. Allow it to take its course and your boyfriend may start to think the way you do. To try and force someone into sharing your opinion won't work because human beings have access to a little thing we call 'free will.'

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

