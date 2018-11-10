I am not sure of moving in with my partner

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend wants us to move in together, but I am not sure if I'm ready to make the move. How do I tell him this without hurting his feelings?

How will you hurt his feelings by explaining why you're not ready? Is he an unreasonable adult? You haven't dismissed the idea entirely, so why should this be an issue? You are under no compulsion to do anything you are not comfortable with, so stand up for yourself and tell him you're not ready yet.

I am a 26-year-old girl and have been dating a 29-year-old guy for the past year. We have been very happy, or at least that's what I thought, until I downloaded a dating app a week ago and happened to find his profile on it. I don't know why he would use a dating app if he is in a relationship. I was tempted to create a fake account and reach out to him to see if he is still active but haven't done that because it will make him feel as if I don't trust him, if he ever finds out. I want to trust him and believe that this is something he just did for fun, but it is beginning to worry me. Should I confront him and ask for an explanation? Am I being paranoid or unnecessarily suspicious? How do I deal with this without it damaging our relationship in any way?

Why did you download the app? You're in a relationship with him, too. And, if this bothers you, shouldn't you tell him why you downloaded it, point out that you found his profile, and ask him for what may be a perfectly reasonable explanation? Honesty doesn't damage a relationship; it only makes it stronger. I suggest you talk this through instead of jumping to conclusions that can only lead to more serious problems. React only after you evaluate his response and explain why you were on the app, too.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

