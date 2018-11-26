I am not the manager to Mithali Raj: Annisha Gupta

cricket

I do this for other athletes as well and therefore, if any views are expressed by me, they're in my personal capacity and not those of Mithali or in anyway endorsed by her," Gupta told mid-day yesterday

Mithali Raj

The furore created by Annisha Gupta's tweets following the omission of Mithali Raj from the ICC Women's World T20 semi-final clash led to the BCCI seeking a clarification from the veteran cricketer about her relationship with Gupta. But Gupta yesterday clarified that she is not Raj's manager, but a freelance sports consultant.

"I don't have any official designation for my work with Mithali since I am a freelancer and I have only brought her a few commercial deals and events. I do this for other athletes as well and therefore, if any views are expressed by me, they're in my personal capacity and not those of Mithali or in anyway endorsed by her," Gupta told mid-day yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates