'I am the legal heir of late Sushant Singh Rajput': Actor's father clarifies legal position after SC verdict

Soon after the Supreme Court paved the way for a court-monitored CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his father on Wednesday clarified that only he is the "legal heir" of the deceased actor.

In a statement to the media, Krishna Kumar Singh, father of the late Bollywood actor, said, "It is hereby declared that I am the legal heir of late Shri Sushant Singh Rajput and in that capacity any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for the engagement of any lawyer, Chartered Accountant and other professionals came to an end upon the death of Sushant and thereafter no lawyer, Chartered Accountant or other person is entitled to represent the estate of Sushant without my express consent."

The statement was issued after his father noted some lawyers have appeared in the media claiming themselves to be lawyers engaged by Sushant. "They have talked in the media about the alleged privileged communication between Sushant and them. Clearly such disclosure is barred by section 126 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 and the Bar Council of India Rules (Rule 17, Part VI, Chapter II), without my consent, as I am representing the estate of Sushant. I have not given any consent to anyone of them to either continue to represent Sushant or disclose any communication barred by section 126 of the Evidence Act, 1872."

"It is also made clear that only I and my daughters comprise the family of Sushant and we have authorised Mr Varun Singh (Skv Law Offices, Commercial) as our Advocate and through him Mr Vikas Singh, Sr. Advocate, to represent the family," it said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant and asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.

The top court noted that the Mumbai Police have registered only an accidental death report in connection with Sushant's death, and therefore have limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a full-fledged FIR which has been already referred to the CBI.

The top court ensured that there was no confusion about CBI being the sole authority to investigate the mystery behind Sushant's death and no other state police could interfere with it. The apex court's order came on a plea by Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.

The apex court emphasised that the probe in the case has been ordered by it and the Maharashtra government must comply and assist. The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, if required, added the top court.

