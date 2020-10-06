I am tired of our constant fighting

I have spent the past few months trying to figure out if my relationship is worth saving. My boyfriend and I have been together for almost two years, but I think that is only because of how hard I work to keep us together. We fight all the time, and I am always the one apologising and begging him to take me back. I feel awful because he acts as if he is doing me a favour. At the same time, I know that he loves me, and this is just his personality. I am tired because it feels like a constant battle that affects other aspects of my life, too. What should I do?

Someone who claims to love you won't make it seem as if he or she is doing you a favour by being in a relationship. I suggest you evaluate where things stand by first listing the pros and cons of this and being as honest about it as you can. This can affect not just your mental health but also your self-confidence, so you need to take it seriously. A lot of what you have described also sounds like emotional abuse, which may seem like a strong term, but is something a lot of people tend to sweep under the carpet. Healthy relationships are about equality and mutual respect. If it sounds as if you are putting in more than you are receiving, it's time to put yourself first and make decisions that benefit you. Start by telling your boyfriend to take this seriously too.

My best friend is dating someone who once cheated on another friend of mine. I don't know if I should say this to her, because I have no proof and don't want to ruin their relationship. Should I say nothing? It makes me feel guilty because I don't trust this guy at all.

You can be honest and talk about how you know what you know. What your friend chooses to do with that information is her prerogative.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news