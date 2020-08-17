I am too shy to tell her how I feel...

I am in love with a girl but am too shy to tell her this. What should I do?— Amir G

You will have to simply find a way of conveying this, because I assume she isn't clairvoyant. If you can't speak directly, consider emailing, texting, or sending her a message via a friend. It's hard to deal with shyness, because it can be crippling, but you have to understand that overcoming it is your only option. Being honest about how you feel is the only way to get through this. If that is impossible to consider, why not try getting to know her as a friend and talk about yourself before opening up about your feelings?

I am 24 years old and madly in love with a girl based on her Instagram profile alone. She barely responds to my comments on her pictures or stories. She is very rich, and I belong to a middle-class family, but I know we can make a good couple. I really want her and have had a crush on her for two years. The sad thing is she doesn't even follow me on Instagram because she only follows people she knows. I have tried to forget her and even got into a relationship with someone, which didn't work out because I used to think about her alone. I know it sounds crazy, but I can't help it. She isn't a celebrity, just a normal good-looking girl I have feelings for. What should I do?— Prashant S

It doesn't matter if she is a celebrity or not. What matters is whether or not she is open to conversations with strangers, and it doesn't seem like she's interested. If you have spent two years trying to connect with her and failed, it's safe to assume she knows you exist and doesn't reciprocate your feelings. You may believe the two of you are great together, but she clearly doesn't share that sentiment either. It doesn't seem like you have any option here.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

