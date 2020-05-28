'I believe in eating healthy and wholeheartedly': Gulki Joshi from Maddam Sir reveals her fitness secrets

What does fitness mean to you? What is your fitness mantra?

Fitness for me is the ideal balance between mind, body and soul. These three elements are interconnected. My fitness mantra is ‘Do what your body allows you to do comfortably’. Once you reach a comfort level, push yourself more to acquire a desired level of fitness.

How do you keep a healthy balance between your mind and body?

Keeping a healthy balance between your mind and body is really important given the hectic lifestyle we are surrounded with. To keep my mind and body in sync, I rely on yoga. I also incorporate cardio whenever I get a chance, for the instant energy boost.

What was your fitness routine when you were gearing up for the role of Haseena Mallik in Maddam Sir?

To get into the role of Haseena Mallik, I had to build a physique which could essay the role of a police officer. I focused my fitness regime around upper body exercises. So, push-ups and bench press were an important part of my routine. I am eagerly waiting to get back to the same routine and be ready to dive in Haseena Mallik’s attire.

Following your demanding and hectic schedule. How do you manage to stay fit and maintain that healthy lifestyle?

When I am shooting, there isn’t enough time for me to work out but I try to go for a run or include any cardio activity for 30 minutes in the morning. I also feel that when you are on the sets, there is so much running around that it in return helps to shed those extra pounds that you may gain in the day. I also believe in eating healthy but wholeheartedly.

How are you keeping yourself fit, now that you are at home?

This period of staying at home has given me a lot of time to focus on fitness. I am working out twice a day and it has been really rejuvenating. Sweeping and cleaning the house has also become a part of daily workout routine.

What is your healthy snack option?

My go-to healthy snack options are fruits, dry fruits, nuts and hearty salads. I used to also carry them on the sets of Maddam Sir to curb any hunger pangs in the middle of the day.

One food item that you can’t resist?

There is only one thing that I cannot resist is a cup of tea in the morning.

Any message for your fans?

To all my fans, while we are all stuck at home. I encourage everyone to utilize this time to focus a little more on your mind and body. These tough times require us to be much stronger. This time too shall pass.

