"I can't Google you and find you", R Ashwin gives it back to a troll

Nov 23, 2018, 15:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Ravichandran Ashwin got into an altercation with a couple of cricket fans during the India vs Australia T20I match, on Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin got into a Twitter war with fans during the 1st T20I between India and Australia. The Indian spinner Ashwin, who was keeping a close watch on the game was giving a live commentary, expressing his views during the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin, expressed his happiness after seeing the long boundaries in the Brisbane stadium. In an era where top edges from the batsman's bat goes for a six, watching batsman work for their runs was a welcome sight according to Ravichandran Ashwin.

A couple of Twitter users tried to make Ashwin uncomfortable by asking how many wickets he has taken in Australia? Ashwin gave an awesome response by saying, "I am the one whose got the records, please go and take a look. I can't Google you and find you."

Here's a look at the altercation between Ashwin and a couple of Twitter users:

