"I can't Google you and find you", R Ashwin gives it back to a troll
Ravichandran Ashwin got into an altercation with a couple of cricket fans during the India vs Australia T20I match, on Twitter
Ravichandran Ashwin got into a Twitter war with fans during the 1st T20I between India and Australia. The Indian spinner Ashwin, who was keeping a close watch on the game was giving a live commentary, expressing his views during the match.
Ravichandran Ashwin, expressed his happiness after seeing the long boundaries in the Brisbane stadium. In an era where top edges from the batsman's bat goes for a six, watching batsman work for their runs was a welcome sight according to Ravichandran Ashwin.
A couple of Twitter users tried to make Ashwin uncomfortable by asking how many wickets he has taken in Australia? Ashwin gave an awesome response by saying, "I am the one whose got the records, please go and take a look. I can't Google you and find you."
Here's a look at the altercation between Ashwin and a couple of Twitter users:
The boundary sizes in AustraliaðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂphew--- is a delight for the bowlers. #AusvInd— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 21, 2018
Tum waha 6s khaate the— Ishan MishraðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ishan31396) November 21, 2018
2 for 26, 1 for 27 and 1 for 37 in the 3-0 win last series. Thanks buddy— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 21, 2018
How many wickets in test vs Australia in Australia buddy?— Parikshit Korekar (@_imparikshit) November 21, 2018
I am the one whose got the records, please go and take a look. I can't Google you and find you.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 21, 2018
