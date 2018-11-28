I can't seem to ignore my good-looking colleague

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have a huge crush on someone from my office, which is annoying because the only thing she has going for her is her good looks. She routinely says the dumbest things, doesn't contribute much towards the office, and is quite bad at her job. I shouldn't be so shallow, but I can't get her out of my mind either. I'm worried that if I ask her out and we end up in a relationship, I will end up dumping her just because she is so stupid. Should I just forget her and ignore this, or act upon it and ask her out? I'm genuinely confused and it's affecting my work.

You have already made up your mind about this girl's stupidity, decided that she is awful at her job, and judged her without getting to know her as a person. That really is a shallow thing to do, and your awareness of it only makes it worse. You are also being extremely presumptuous about her wanting to get into a relationship with you simply because you may ask her out. I suggest you stop smoking whatever it is you are and concentrate on your job instead.

It has been six months since I broke up with my boyfriend and recently found someone new who is kind and interesting. I found out a week ago that my ex has started dating again too, and this has made me extremely jealous. I don't know why I should be so angry, because it's not as if I'm single, but I'm struggling to come to terms with the fact that he has moved on so easily. How do I deal with this?

There is something hypocritical about moving on yourself while wondering how he has managed to. It's normal to feel jealousy, of course, but you should recognise the fact that your relationship is over and look at your own happiness instead of obsessing over your ex's life. Accepting the futility of it will help you get over it a lot faster.

