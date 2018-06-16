'I changed the way I look. His behaviour changed, too'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I recently changed the way I look, in terms of getting a new hairdo and wardrobe, and my boyfriend has suddenly started to behave differently. I don't know if he doesn't like the way I am now, but he is more distant and doesn't seem as eager to go out with me as he used to be. I have asked him about this directly, of course, and he says he has no problems with these changes, but I get the feeling that he's upset about something and I can't figure out what it is. I like the changes, and think my new look suits me very well. My friends like it, too, so his behaviour is quite disappointing and is making me feel as if I made a mistake. How do I get him to just tell me how he feels? His silence is beginning to affect my self-confidence because I give him and his opinion a lot of importance.

If you're happy about your new look, and feel confident enough to carry it off, the onus of acceptance is on him, not you. Tell him you have no intention of going back to what you looked like, and ask if he is prepared to accept you the way you are, if it is really this new look that is bothering him. If it's something else, encourage him to be honest, and tell him it's the only way this relationship will work. He needs to understand that not expressing how he feels will only harm you both. Lastly, stick to what you believe in. If you like who you are, don't give anyone the power to change that.

When is it okay for someone in a relationship to ask the other person a personal question about an ex?

It's hard for someone not in that relationship to comment on this. If the two of you are comfortable enough, any time is a good time. Isn't that what adulthood is all about?

