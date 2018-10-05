'I cheated on him and he can't get over that'

dr-love

I cheated on my boyfriend a few months ago. I know it was wrong, and I can't say anything to justify it

We were fighting at the time, and it was a moment of weakness. I told him about it myself and apologised repeatedly. He seemed okay after a while, but things have not been the same between us since. He no longer confides in me the way he used to. He no longer says sweet things when he wishes me goodnight. I feel like a stranger sometimes, because he doesn't communicate much. I love him a lot and want this relationship to work, but he has not been able to put this episode behind him. What can I do to make things right and help us get back to being the couple we used to be?

The first thing you should come to terms with is the fact that you may never go back to being the couple you used to be. Cheating leads to a betrayal of trust, which is a very difficult thing to repair. Your boyfriend isn't being difficult. He is simply coming to terms with this betrayal in his own way. The fact is, he may never recover, because he may not be able to trust you, even if he manages to forgive you. That is his prerogative, considering you are the one who betrayed his trust. What you can do is be more supportive, and allow him the time and space to grieve and come to terms with what has changed. He needs to be reminded of what you mean to him and why you matter in his life, so he can move on and give this relationship a second chance.

Is it normal for two people in a relationship to fight more than exchange loving words?

Relationships evolve in stages. It sometimes takes people time to get over their differences and arrive at a place of mutual acceptance. Think about how old or new this relationship is.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

