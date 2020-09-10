I cheated on him, now he won't forgive me!

My boyfriend and I have an on-again off-again relationship because we both tend to fight a lot. This usually isn't a problem because we have been doing this for over two years and it usually blows over quickly. A month ago, however, we had a huge fight and I ended up cheating on him. He found out about it later and we haven't been able to get back together since. I have begged him for forgiveness repeatedly, because I didn't mean to hurt him, but he hasn't relented, and I am afraid he may never take me back. What can I do to make him forgive me?

There's nothing you can do. An on-again off-again relationship is a sign that there are unresolved issues you have both possibly swept under the carpet for two years now. You should have both stopped to try and figure out what you can do to bring some stability or, at the very least, figure out what you both want from this relationship. Do you both want it at all? If you cheated on him, forgiving you is his prerogative and you may have to simply wait until that happens. My advice is, if he does forgive you, focus on the big picture this time. If he doesn't, you may just have to take this on the chin and move on.

Am I completely crazy for being madly in love with someone I have never met? He lives in another country, has a girlfriend, and we are Facebook friends. Can this work?

If the odds seem stacked against you, it may make sense to try and look at this realistically. Being madly in love with someone is okay, but not when you know absolutely nothing about what they are like in real life. Facebook profiles are not adequate representations of who we are. Also, if he has a girlfriend, why assume he will leave her for a girl he hasn't met either? Lastly, there is that little problem about living in different countries.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

