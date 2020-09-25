I couldn't wait to have sex again, says Nikki Bella after giving birth
US wrestler Nikki Bella reveals she got intimate with fiance Artem within just five weeks of delivering son Matteo
American professional wrestler Nikki Bella, 36, has said that she could not wait to have sex with fiance Artem Chigvintsev after the delivery of their first child, Matteo, on July 31.
While women are expected to wait for at least six weeks following the date of delivery to resume any sexual activity, Nikki said that she and Artem waited for just five.
"I've already been having sex. I didn't even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like 'I'm healed, I'm fine. I'm not bleeding, so there's nothing wrong'," Nikki told her twin sister Brie during a recent podcast.
Also Read: Bella Twins Nikki and Brie give birth to baby boys; share first photos
However, the WWE star admitted that she was a bit scared after the act. "It was a little different. I felt like my organs were about to drop out. I was like, 'did I mess up', " she added.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Nikki Bella is a former WWE wrestler who is a two-time and longest reigning WWE Diva's champion as well as a Hall of Famer. She retired from wrestling in March 2019.
-
Former WWE star Nikki Bella has been dating her Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev since January 2019 ever since her split from WWE superstar John Cena in April 2018.
-
A year later on January 3, 2020, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev announced that they were engaged.
-
On January 29, Nikki Bella took to social media to announce that she was pregnant in a heartfelt post: I can’t even begin to describe to all of you how happy I am! I’M GOING TO BE A MOM!! It’s something I have wanted to be my whole life. I was definitely shocked when I found out. And so nervous! I wasn’t expecting it and felt I wasn’t ready but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this amazing blessing and miracle into my life! I am already SO IN LOVE!! My baby and I have already fought the flu together and had victory! So I know we can take on anything in this world we want to... together. I love my little warrior baby! My baby is SO strong it’s crazy! (Mama felt it everyday first trimester lol) Can’t tell if it’s the wrestling genes or the ballroom!! Lol It has lover and fighter blood and I will help my baby be a game changer this world needs! Thank you all for the love and support! So happy not to keep it a secret anymore! I’m 13 weeks tomorrow and already showing a little! So goodbye big sweatshirts and back to my crop tops lol jk well maybe not! @thebriebella This life just wants you and I to be twinning at everything we do lol and even though we were shocked, beyond shocked, here’s another journey that I am so grateful to God to have you by my side. You have already been the best teacher! And Bird too lol making sure I drink a lot of water and telling me my belly is getting big. Goodness I love her so! Oh and @theartemc your pure joy, bliss, love and happiness has meant everything to me! To already watch you step up to be the best Dad for this little one makes my heart smile so big! I know we aren’t husband and wife yet but I love our commitment to this child already. Ok Bella Army prepare to get flooded with our pregnancy journey till August! And make sure to watch our @people magazine interview online and a fun interview and more pics will hit newsstands on Friday! And the third slide!! Omg my baby!!! PS! Artem and I haven’t taken our cute pregnancy announcement pics yet lol but we are working on that! Brie and Bryan reminded us of that yesterday!! Lol
-
Ever since Nikki Bella announced that she was pregnant with her first child, she has been showcasing her pregnancy journey on Instagram. On February 20, she posted this and wrote, "Hi my little baby. 16 weeks today!"
-
On March 25, after she was announced as an inductee in the Hall of Fame as part of the Bella Twins with sister Brie, she posted this photo in her WWE in-ring gear and wrote, "What Hall of Fame was about to look like lol but ya never thought you’d see this! Atleast I didn’t lol filming some fun stuff today and I just love that all I can find in my pantyhose drawer is control tops with the shorts... oh how life has already changed! #20weeks #fearlessbaby."
-
On April 10, Nikki Bella posted a candid and cosy photo with fiance Artem and wrote, "23 weeks today! We are definitely on cloud 9 knowing we are getting closer and closer to meeting our baby."
-
On April 13, Nikki Bella shared a simple selfie with Artem and had a big post: "Time for that no filter post. Pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing bump that makes me smile everyday. Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on. Oh and that I have an amazing chef as a fiancé! Who’s trying to make me gain a lot more pounds than my thighs that are already touching and rubbing would like. Can’t wait for my Laser Away appointments after breast feeding bc I have realized there is no boundary to where, when and how much your hair wants to grow. (I’m officially becoming Brie lol!!) Learning to sleep on my side this past month has been a challenge especially bc it has brought a lot of neck pain back and now my cheeks have some fun friends that have joined them (pimples lol) can’t wait to get a facial again! Dreaming of that Sothys spa in Paris (dream big right lol) But goodness it’s pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again right? Without all the beauty appointments and makeup everyday. I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age. I’m going through a lot of course bc of pregnancy but goodness when I feel my baby kick or move, I don’t care how many pounds I have gained, or skin changes I have, or pain that feeling is unlike anything I have ever experienced. It makes me smile so big every time. The love is already greater than any other! Excited for the rest of this journey called the miracle of life. Hope to connect more with all you mommies on here."
-
On April 20, Nikki Bella posted a picture of her ready with some coffee in the morning and had a hearty caption: Lots to smile about this morning! Saturday I mainly laid in bed, had no energy, was beyond exhausted, and definitely going through a lot of pregnancy stuff. Yesterday I felt a lot better but was down bc I was feeling my baby kick so much and then couldn’t the past two days. I read about and have heard from other moms about this, that it happens but you can’t help but let it get you down. Then this morning I woke up to so many kicks! Big kicks! Even Daddy got to feel them. Definitely think our little one grew a lot this weekend! So we are all smiles this morning! And smiling too bc I have been loving the new @mybirdiebee drops. Happy I can still rock them! lol I’m in a large top and medium pants and I know Brie is in both mediums. At Birdiebee we were going to have a relaunch in the spring which has been put on hold of course. We are becoming more sustainable, more eco friendly, and truly trying to follow the r’s: reduce, reuse, recycle. Makes me so proud!! My sister has been at the forefront of changing this! It’s beautiful! More to come on it soon! And soon we will be announcing some amazing givebacks. Want to make our customers proud of Birdiebee, just like we are. Truly love all the people that work at Birdiebee, they are always striving to not only make the clothing better (in every where) but also wanting to do good along the way!
-
Nikki Bella shared this photo ahead of a bike ride and wrote, "When Click wants to take you on a sunset bike ride (our date nights now) you show up read to slay him lol! At least what I thought putting on a black bodysuit! We are definitely loving our bike rides."
-
Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella, both announced their pregnancy on the same day! Here she posted a photo along with Brie and wrote, "Both of our babies grew so much last night! Can’t believe @thebriebella is 27 weeks and I am almost 26 weeks!" Brie Bella is expected to deliver her baby ahead of Nikki
-
Nikki Bella has showcased confidence during her pregnancy and has welcomed her pregnancy weight: I finally got maternity clothes! I’m so grateful for @legoeheritage What I’m obsessed with them the most is their clothes don’t look like maternity, I still feel like me! And they are great for breastfeeding too! So it’s nice to buy maternity clothes that you can rock through your entire motherhood journey!
-
On May 21, Nikki Bella shared a cute photo of her showing off her baby bump in a garden when she revealed that she was in her 29th week.
-
On June 18, one day ahead of her 33th week in pregnancy, Nikki Bella shared a cute selfie with fiance Artem Chigvintsev in the kitchen.
-
On Father's Day 2020, Niki Bella shared a heartlfelt post for her fiance Artem: Happy Father’s Day to my A @theartemc I can’t wait to have many, many more Father’s Days with you and our baby boy! I can’t wait to see you as a father. Our little one is so lucky to have such a patient, kind, caring, loving, positive man like you as his Dad. You truly will be his role model and hero. I can’t wait to watch you both fish from a far, dance, have him wrestle and pin you (he’ll learn that from Mommy lol.speak Russian, build things, cook together and just be father and son. I know my heart will never feel more full and warm than watching that as I grow old. I love you Click! Forever and always. Your Monkey Bear Also a Happy Father’s Day to my brother @thevacationjj my Dad @jegm642019 our Johnny @mrjohnlaurinaitis my brother in law @bryanldanielson my cousins and friends!
-
Nikki Bella shared this photo with Artem Chigvintsev while she had a little outdoor tour and captioned it: Had a beautiful nature escape with my A and some fam. My mind, body, soul and baby needed some time to decompress. Ready to take in the lunar eclipse tonight. So thankful that my Mom is doing a little better each day. Your prayers have been amazing! Thank you! And so many prayers to @amandakloots her baby and family, RIP @nickcordero1 Heaven gained another amazing angel.
-
Niki Bella shared a quirky post along with this cool selfie with fiance Artem: Baby Chigvintsev is ready to make his debut! Mama is about to pop!
-
Nikki Bella flaunts her baby bump like a boss as she revealed she was in her 37th week of pregnancy.
-
Nikki Bella, nicknamed 'Fearless Nikki' has really lived up to her monicker and has shown how beautiful it is to share you pregnancy news as well as photos with the world.
-
In the wake of the Challenge Accepted Black and White photo campaign to support women empowerement, Nikki Bella shared this photo and wrote a touching elaborate post: Challenge accepted. #womensupportingwomen Thank you @conschwartz @maryannthemedium @lisabarlow14 @sharnaburgess @thebriebella @madusa_rocks @michellepeerali @nataliesaidi @honeybeileen @styledprettyny for the beautiful words and the amazing examples you all have set as empowering women. Every single one of you have inspired me in some way in my life, thank you for that. I absolutely love this challenge. I’ve seen and have experienced the beauty and strength in women supporting women. We truly can do wonders together. We can break barriers, change what we want to see in the world, turn the darkness into light and nurture what needs love. What I have found so empowering as of late is the incredible journey of becoming a mother and hearing other mother’s journeys. Truly selfless and brave. I just love what women are made of! I nominate these inspirational, brave, game changing women... my mother who is incredibly strong, and goodness more than ever as of late @kathylaurinaitis ,a good friend who has embraced her beauty inside and out and is so extremely talented and brave @skylargrey ,a women who has always inspired me by her words and actions @mariashriver ,a best friend who has always been her true self from day one, confident, loyal and has never changed @peacelovestyle_ and lastly my cousin who has always loved hard, protected family and has shown the best example of how a mother should be @k.m.s_4. Goodness I could nominate a million of you! I’m beyond grateful and blessed to have worked with, grown up with, been inspired by and met so many amazing women! Love you all so much! And LOVE my Bella Army women beyond words!
WWE former wrestler and superstar Nikki Bella is all due to become a mother for the first time in August 2020. Ever since she announced she was pregnant in January, Nikki Bella has been quite active on Instagram. We take a look at her entire pregnancy journey over the past year. Pictures Courtesy/ Nikki Bella instagram
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe