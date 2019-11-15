I didn't poop, I peed!: Toddler's dramatic voice has internet in splits

A Facebook user posted a video of her husband having a hilarious conversation with their two-year-old son that has got internet gushing over it.

Dani DeVito from Fairmont, a town in the US state of West Virginia, posted a video on October 24 of her son Matt, seated on the toilet seat and talking to his father Greg, captioned, "Need a #MattyG fix? Fear not. I have it. Also, not sure why he was doing this voice..." The hilarious one-minute-long video shows him repeatedly denying that he has not pooped, but peed.

He doesn’t say much but it is the way he says it has his father and the netizens tearing up while not being able to contain his laughter. The boy is heard repeatedly saying, "I didn’t poop, I peed!" in a dramatic voice that has his father cracking up.

When the father tries wiping his tears while laughing, the toddler asks him, "Is sad Daddy?" and tries to reach out to him for a hug before going back to repeating the sentence.

The video has so far received over 27 million views on Facebook with 282,082 likes so far and more than 137,000 comments. It was also shared 792,000 times on the social media portal.

The video also caught actress Vidya Balan's attention. The Mission Mangal actress was seen posting the video on her Facebook page with a caption, "The only time id post a vdo of someone...a lil cutie at that..on the pot (sic)."

