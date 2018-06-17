I didn't sexually assault Chloe Dykstra: Chris Hardwick

"I'm devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur," added Hardwick, who is married to model Lydia Hearst

Actor and stand-up comedian Chris Hardwick has broken his silence on sexual assault allegations by his former girlfriend Chloe Dykstra, saying she accused him of conduct "that did not occur". Hours after Dykstra's claims about the alleged abuse went public, Hardwick gave a statement to Deadline on Friday night saying he made sure to take time to respond to the "very serious allegations", according to people.com.

Strongly denying Dykstra's claims, Hardwick said he did his best to uplift and support her as a partner. "I was heartbroken to read Chloe's post. Our three year relationship was not perfect -- we were ultimately not a good match and argued even shouted at each other. But I loved her and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her," Hardwick, 46, told the outlet.

He said that the actress had been unfaithful to him when they were a couple. "When we were living together, I found out that Chloe had cheated on me, and I ended the relationship."

"For several weeks after we broke up, she asked to get back together with me and even told me she wanted to have kids with me, 'build a life' with me and told me that I was 'the one,' but I did not want to be with someone who was unfaithful.

"I'm devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur," added Hardwick, who is married to model Lydia Hearst. Dykstra, 29, wrote about her painful experience with sexual assault in an emotional first-person essay on Friday. Although she never named her former boyfriend, certain key details led fans to believe that she was referring to Hardwick.

