I do not believe in weddings: TV presenter Susanna Reid

Susanna Reid and Steve Parish

British TV presenter Susanna Reid, who recently confirmed her relationship with Crystal Palace boss Steve Parish, four years after splitting from Dominic Cotton, has said that she doesn't believe in the institution of marriage.

When her co-host Ben Shephard asked her whether she would attend a wedding as a bride, Reid, who earlier attributed her beliefs in marriage to a 'choppy childhood' following divorce of her parents, replied: "I do not believe in weddings. Oh it's just acting? Phew! That makes me come out in hives, the idea of getting married."

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the TV host broke her silence on her romance with Parish last week and said she is 'happy' to have developed a romantic relationship following a long-standing friendship between the pair.

