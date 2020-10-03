I do not even believe it is true: Voters not moved by Donald Trump's taxes

Danielle Fairbank closed the tailgate of her fire-engine red pickup truck in a Target parking lot in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and offered a hearty "Fake news!" to dismiss reports that President Trump paid only $750 in income taxes in 2017. The assembly worker at a nearby military vehicle plant just as swiftly brushed aside the notion that Trump's tiny tax bill put him out of touch with blue-collar workers like herself. Her job — which she's held throughout the recession and pandemic — is proof to her that the billionaire president is on the side of the working-class.

"I know in my heart he's doing more for this economy, for people like me and for me personally, than anyone is giving him credit," Fairbank said. "That stuff is made up, and it would have come out by now if it were true." Trump's standing with white, working-class voters has proven resilient through federal investigations, impeachment and countless episodes of chaotic governing. Yet, interviews with voters in swing-voting Wisconsin show scant evidence of damaging impact from The New York Times' reporting this week on Trump's long-secret tax returns.

If there is was one common reaction, it's laughter, though not joyful. Seth Willer snickered from the front porch of his home in the upscale neighbourhood of Bellhaven Estates near the shores of Lake Winnebago on Oshkosh's east side when asked what he thought about Trump's income taxes.

"Nah, that's the game, right?" said the 40-year-old industrial laundry equipment distributor who supports Trump. "We all try to lower our tax burden. You can't blame him."

