I do not have a girlfriend: Former tennis star Marat Safin

Dec 11, 2018, 09:00 IST | A Correspondent

I am not ready for it. I like the way I live. I do not want to build any relationship with no one

I do not have a girlfriend: Former tennis star Marat Safin
Marat Safin

Former World No. 1 tennis star Marat Safin, who is currently a Russian politician, has revealed that he prefers to stay alone and is not in any relationship. "I do not have a girlfriend and a wife either. I do not want it, I have no wish for that. I am not ready for it. I like the way I live. I do not want to build any relationship with no one. I do not want to share my personal life.

"I do not want to share my things. I only want to live for myself, travel, not be connected to anyone. I live totally free. Now, I need time, I need to rest. I had a long relationship and then I decided that I want to live for myself," Safin told Sports.ru.

Safin added that he stays away from social media too. "I do not have a Twitter account. I am not on Facebook. Life is mine, just for me. At home I read newspapers, I read. Many documentaries are on YouTube. This is what I have been doing in the last two or three years and I am perfectly okay with it," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

tennis news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

How Mithali Raj changed the face of women's cricket in India

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK