I do not have a girlfriend: Former tennis star Marat Safin

tennis

I am not ready for it. I like the way I live. I do not want to build any relationship with no one

Marat Safin

Former World No. 1 tennis star Marat Safin, who is currently a Russian politician, has revealed that he prefers to stay alone and is not in any relationship. "I do not have a girlfriend and a wife either. I do not want it, I have no wish for that. I am not ready for it. I like the way I live. I do not want to build any relationship with no one. I do not want to share my personal life.

"I do not want to share my things. I only want to live for myself, travel, not be connected to anyone. I live totally free. Now, I need time, I need to rest. I had a long relationship and then I decided that I want to live for myself," Safin told Sports.ru.

Safin added that he stays away from social media too. "I do not have a Twitter account. I am not on Facebook. Life is mine, just for me. At home I read newspapers, I read. Many documentaries are on YouTube. This is what I have been doing in the last two or three years and I am perfectly okay with it," he said.

