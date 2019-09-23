I do not want to date my best friend

A good friend of mine has been trying to change our relationship into something else and I don't know how I feel about that. He and I are very close and talk about everything. We also know about each other's past relationships and are comfortable with that information. I don't know if I have feelings for him though. He has been asking me to go on a holiday with him and I don't know if it will change something between us. I don't want it to because it may become awkward and ruin everything. I don't know how to get out of this situation.

If this person is as close to you as you say he is, why can't you simply explain what your fears are and why you think a holiday will ruin things? You're not sure, so why not give this time? If your friend thinks this relationship can evolve into something else, what makes you think he won't give you enough time to evaluate that for yourself?

I dated a girl for a few months, and she said she had never been with anyone physically, until I found out that she had sex with her ex-boyfriend. I don't know why she lied about this, so we broke up. Did I do the right thing? I miss her and want to try asking her out again.

People have the prerogative to share whatever they like about their personal lives, whenever they feel comfortable enough to do so. You chose to assume your girlfriend lied, instead of assuming she simply wasn't comfortable enough to be open about her past when she first met you. She did eventually tell you about her ex, which ought to count for something. You can reach out to her and explain your actions, and why you think you made a mistake, but what she chooses to do with that information is also up to her. You can ask her out but choosing to accept is up to her.

