'I do nothing productive on weekends'

Mumbai-based stand-up comedian and former AIB member, Rohan Joshi claims he keeps his weekends free, choosing not to do anything productive and taking time to relax. But now, he is having to cook at home due to the current situation and while at it, he is learning a few tricks with the help of friends and chefs guiding him through his culinary attempts.

Eat: I am trying to learn to cook nasi goreng, it's an attempt I've been trying to make. I am learning how to cook through friends who are chefs. That, and a combination of looking up recipes online. They send me lots of voice notes and I send them pictures. Through this collaborative process, it seems to happen all right.

Do: I am planning to give my two cats a bath, this weekend, so let's see how that goes.

Play: I work out mid-week and I prefer not to work out on the weekends. I keep the two separate.

Watch: I am planning to re-watch the entire Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy series. I am a big fan.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news