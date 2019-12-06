I don't Care if Feminatow is Banned for being truthful, says Nitish Bahalwala

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Smoky Society Needs to be Diagnosed with Psychologically. Painters bring different hues of nature – the sky, rivers, forests, and mountains - through brush and colours. Sometimes, they really look real. This is their success.

And what is the brilliant success of a writer? The most sought after novelists, poets and writers are the ones who bring to surface human being’s evolutionary through words. One of the most sought after writers of today, Nitish Bahalwala proved through bestselling The Chimera that words sometimes really appear to speak to the readers to say human beings came to the earth to survive even if the conditions turns adverse.

Already a global celebrity at a young age as the author of The Chimera, Bahalwala’s success as a writer is linked to his sharp mind of observation of human life and explaining argumentatively that human being is evolutionary in nature.

The Chimera is already the pivot round which thinking minds world philosophizing about the true meaning of life. This path-breaking novel widens the mental horizon of its readers and provokes thought.

Bahalwala's talent as a young writer was well recognized by honoring him with the "OK India Award." His fan followers are now waiting for Feminatow to get literary recognition. And it would!

Feminatow tells a poignant tale. The success of Bahalwala, a practicing medical doctor and psychiatrist, in shattering structures of misconception on sexism built by certain elements certainly going to raise massive storms globally, particularly in India.

But the honest authors care not what critics having false notions say about their creations. Feminatow is undoubtedly going to be criticized by the pseudo feminists and may even risk the demand for this psychological novel’s ban.

We know Kabir Singh too turned centre of criticism for its sexist comments. Some viewers of this movie commented it showcased consent in love poorly. But nothing costs critics to criticize good works, be it films or fiction. Our very popular writer Bahalwala, however, is neither afraid to embrace criticism of contents of Feminatow nor his writing spirit is going to be subdued by the novel’s ban.

For centuries, the writers who tried to portray the wrong sides of the society or government suffered their books being criticized and banned. But not their writing spirits! Long live such authors!

Bahalwala is neither a misogynist nor an anti-feminist. He is real, he is earnest. His mission is to portray a pseudo-approach of feminists.

Naturally, Feminatow too would raise storms of controversy. But people will accept this extraordinarily poignant novel in its face value thus snubbing those who attack someone who hits their false ego through words of novels like Feminatow. If Feminatow is banned, it would rebound with a great roar and enter its name in the annals of English literature being put into a pillory for portraying the sensitive social ills in their right perspective.

This Haryana-born literary genius showed that he can make prescriptions of social ills as he gives prescriptions to his suffering from different ailments including the psychological ones.

Naturally, when he made attempts to deal with psychic problems of the society through The Chimera it evoked massive reactions. Hence, no wonder if Feminatow too creates a global intellectual storm thus be-coming a bestseller like his first novel.

If Feminatow is banned in India on its hitting the books stalls, it would be a great victory of Bahalwala as it proves whatever he has written is extremely relevant and his recipe for curing social ills are meaning though the government has failed to do it.

The fertility of the imagination of this medical practitioner turned author can be gauged from the name of the book: Feminatow. This particular word – the title of the book – is the product of his fertile brain. It is the conjoined form of Feminism and "MGTOW" (Men Going Their Own Ways).

Is not it a superb innovation? It is now time for the readers to answer this question when Feminatow hits the book stores globally.

