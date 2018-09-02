I don't go to nightclubs or discotheques, says Alexander Zverev

tennis

World No. 4 Zverev, who has earned more than $11 million (approx Rs 75 crore) in prize money so far, has revealed that he doesn't prefer partying too much

Alexander Zverev

German tennis star has enough money to spend on having fun and going to nightclubs and discotheques. But World No. 4 Zverev, who has earned more than $11 million (approx Rs 75crore) in prize money so far, has revealed that he doesn't prefer doing so.

Zverev said he likes to dress up and be presentable on and off-court, but for him, his time away from tennis is mostly spent with his family. Zverev was recently asked if he will ever go to a discotheque, Zverev replied: "I don't go to nightclubs or discotheques.That's not going to happen," he told Tennis World USA.

Alexander Zverev is a German professional tennis player. He is currently the youngest player in the ATP top 10. Zverev finished the 2017 season ranked world No. 4. He is the son of former Russian tennis player Alexander Zverev Sr. and the younger brother of tennis player Mischa Zverev.

In May 2017, Zverev entered the ATP top-10 for the first time after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2017 Italian Open, thus winning his first Masters 1000 title. The win made him just the 4th different player to beat Djokovic in a Masters 1000 final, after Nadal, Murray, and Federer. He won a second consecutive Masters 1000 title when he defeated Roger Federer at the 2017 Canada Masters, eventually reaching his career-high ranking of World No. 3

