'I don't know how to approach her'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustrations/Uday Mohite

I'm 24 and recently fell in love with a girl of the same age. I want to confess my love for her, but I am inexperienced and nervous because this is my first time. I can't just walk up to her and confess my love as it would feel awkward. Please help.

— Lester D

You're over-thinking this. To begin with, people have been telling each other how they feel for a million years now. Secondly, the scenario you picture, of walking up and telling her how you feel, sounds awkward because it is. These things happen in awful movies alone. Start small. Is she a friend? Do you know her, or can someone introduce you to her? Have you ever had a conversation with her? Have you considered asking her out, for a cup of coffee? Asking someone out is usually a great indicator of interest. I suggest you start with coffee, see how it goes, and then figure out what you want to say. A lot of this can happen naturally, if you just let it. I leave you with a terrible metaphor: Don't jump into the deep end without first learning how to swim.

My parents introduced me to someone they really like and want me to consider marrying him. I like him too, but get the feeling there is more to him than meets the eye. It's as if he is hiding something. I don't know how to explain this to my parents because they may think I am just looking for excuses not to marry him. What should I do?

Why can't you simply ask your parents for more time? You can always tell them that you like the guy and would just like to get to know him better. Be honest. Why will your parents force you to marry someone without allowing you to get to know him first? This is someone you are to spend the rest of your life with, so you should take as much time as you need.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

