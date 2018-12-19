I don't like being pregnant, says former footballer Wayne Bridge's wife

football

Meanwhile, Wayne said: "Never say never, but I'd say at the moment it won't happen soon. We definitely do go through stages. I'd love a massive family at Christmas and birthdays to create loads of memories, but it's never that easy."

Wayne Bridge with wife Frankie

Former England footballer Wayne Bridge's singer wife, Frankie has revealed that she hates being pregnant, but still wants to have more kids as her husband loves a massive family. The couple, who got married in 2014, have two sons — Parker, five and Carter, three.

"We change our minds all the time. I've been really broody lately but I feel like we're never broody at the same time. Wayne is more cautious about another baby. I don't like being pregnant. If you could just hand me a baby, that might be different," Frankie told OK! magazine recently.

Meanwhile, Wayne said: "Never say never, but I'd say at the moment it won't happen soon. We definitely do go through stages. I'd love a massive family at Christmas and birthdays to create loads of memories, but it's never that easy."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates