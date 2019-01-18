'I don't like my partner's friends'

dr-love

I think they are a bad influence on him. How will he react to this?

You should be honest about how you feel, and he should be comfortable enough to handle your comments. Whether he chooses to follow your advice is another matter, and his prerogative.

My relationship with my boyfriend has been on and off for the past two years. This has a lot to do with this behaviour, because he usually gets drunk and does or says things that cause serious damage. He says nasty things about my family, my personal habits, and even my career. When he apologises the next morning, things get back to normal for a while, until he gets drunk again. He is not an alcoholic, but his behaviour is what prevents me from wanting to take this to the next level. I just don't trust him enough. We had a huge fight this weekend because he said something extremely hurtful again, and I haven't spoken to him since. I am thinking of ending it this time, because enough is enough. He has been apologising constantly since then and says he will change this time. Should I give him one last chance?

This really depends upon how you feel about his absence in your life, whether you think you have the capacity for more forgiveness after two years, and how you want to prioritise your life. You can give him one last chance if you believe he deserves it, of course, but you will have to draw a line in the sand at some point and start putting yourself and your feelings into perspective too. Also, alcoholism isn't always about people losing their jobs and their families because they need to drink constantly. Losing control while under the influence of alcohol is also a problem.

