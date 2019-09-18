I don't like spending a lot on flights: Tennis star Daniil Medvedev

Russia's US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev has said that he often flies economy class during tournaments and does not like spending huge amounts for a two-hour flight. Daniil lost to Spain's Rafael Nadal in the final Grand Slam of the season in New York recently.

"I often fly in economy class. I do not see the point in paying more than 1,000 euros for two hours. It's better to spend that money on new car tires. It's just about priorities. In life, I do what I love and I like living this way," the World No.4 was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

