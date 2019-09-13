I don't like wearing underwear, says Cara Delevingne

Actress Cara Delevingne says she doesn't really like wearing underwear. "The first pair of underwear I bought was really cheesy Disney underwear," people.com quoted Delevingne as saying. "But I don't really like wearing underwear," she added. Delevingne walked the runway at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show on Tuesday evening in London.

Talking about her friendship with Rihanna, Delevingne said, "Rihanna has always been so lovely and such a good friend. I am awe of her and just so proud." Rihanna picked Delevingne to be one of the models in her latest Savage show, which featured a dance performance with models wearing the brand's new designs.

"Everyone looked so gorgeous and was lifting each other up. It's so inclusive and is such a wonderful feeling backstage. There's so much love involved. The way she makes people feel about music is special and loved, and that's exactly what she's doing with the show. It's different. I've never seen anything like this," Delevingne said.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever