'I don't think my boyfriend cares about my feelings'

I don't know how to deal with my boyfriend. We have been together for a few months, and I sometimes think he really likes me, but I'm never really sure. If I tell him I'm sick, for instance, he just asks what the problem is and then stops messaging or trying to find out if I'm feeling better. When I call him again, he's back to being friendly, but I can never figure out if he actually cares about me or if this is just something he's doing because he likes having a girlfriend. I feel as if my presence or absence doesn't really matter to him, and that he won't care either way if this relationship works or doesn't. Am I wasting my time with this guy?

It's hard for me to comment on whether you're wasting your time with him based on what you say, because you are the only one in a position to figure that out. I suggest you weigh the pros and cons before arriving at some sort of resolution. If your absence doesn't matter at all, does staying away from him for a while lead to a change of heart? If he doesn't react and makes no effort to find out why you're not around, you could be right. Having said that, the best way to understand this behaviour is usually the most straightforward one: Tell him you feel neglected and unsure of your importance in his life, and explain why you feel that way. If he has an explanation that seems plausible, maybe you can both find a way to deal with it. If he doesn't, and is equally honest about not caring either way, you will have your answer.

Should I date someone who also happens to be a very close friend? I'm afraid because it may ruin our friendship if this doesn't work out.

Since you are friends first, you should talk about this and discuss the possible impact of a relationship on your friendship.

