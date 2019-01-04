'I don't want to sound suspicious'

dr-love

It was a woman who picked up, so I hung up. I didn't say anything to him but, when I spoke to him later and asked who had called, he said it was a wrong number

This may be nothing serious, but I happened to be around when my husband's phone rang and picked it up because he wasn't in the room. It was a woman who picked up, so I hung up. I didn't say anything to him but, when I spoke to him later and asked who had called, he said it was a wrong number. It didn't sound like a wrong number to me, so I have been a little suspicious since then. Should I ask him about this? I don't want to upset him by coming across as a wife who doesn't trust him, because he has never given me any reason to doubt him, but I would like to find out who that woman was anyway. What should I do?

If you're curious about something, you should simply come right out and ask about it because not doing so will only lead to more questions and doubts that don't deserve to exist. He hasn't given you any reason to doubt him, and says it was a wrong number, so you have no real reason to question what he has to say. Why not tell him why you feel as if he isn't being honest, instead of letting this turn into a bigger issue than it ought to be?

My boyfriend and I had a lot to drink last weekend and ended up having a massive fight. We said some nasty things to each other, and I am afraid this means our relationship is over. I don't think it is though, because we were not in control of our senses. How do I get things back to normal?

Why can't you simply tell him you were drunk and give him an opportunity to clear the air too? Also, if you don't feel as if this relationship is over, why are you assuming it is? It doesn't sound as if the two of you have addressed that drunken evening yet, so I suggest you do, preferably when you are both sober.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates