I eat out a lot, food is there to be enjoyed, says Brooklyn Decker

Former Sports Illustrated model Brooklyn Decker, who stays in Austin, USA, with tennis star husband Andy Roddick and their two kids — son Hank, two, and daughter Stevie, nine months — has some advice for people who want to eat right. Decker, 31, told People magazine that she eats out a lot and explained that one should not deprive themselves from eating things that they like.

"Austin is home to me and where most of my friends live so we eat out a lot. Not only is there excellent food, but it’s a super social city as well. Food is there to be enjoyed, and the less you deny yourself what you want, the more you tend to make consistent wholesome choices," said Decker, who believes in drinking 10-12 glasses of water in a day.

