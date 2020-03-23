'I fancy a student at place I teach'

I work for a well-known educational institute. I really like this guy who is a student there, and I see him often in the canteen or on campus. I think he likes me too, because he always looks at me for a second or two. This has been going on for 5 or 6 months now, but I can't figure out why he doesn't approach me. He is very good-looking but appears to be a bit snobbish. I feel restless if I don't get to see him for too long. I think he will graduate in a couple of months and the thought is killing me. He is younger than I am, but I am looking for a long-term relationship because I want to settle down. I don't know how to approach him because he is always surrounded by classmates. I have never approached any guy before. I am not good at starting and holding conversations with the opposite sex. How can I make him approach me? What if he isn't looking for a serious relationship at this point? Please help!

— Dhanashree C

There are too many assumptions being made here, all based on a person you honestly know nothing about. Whether he is a snob, uninterested in a relationship, or dating someone already, are things you can find out only when you manage to get to know him a little better. This will not happen overnight, considering you haven't had a single conversation with him yet. Not being able to approach him isn't an option anymore, given that he doesn't seem interested or brave enough to make the first move. If he graduates and leaves, you may not get an opportunity again either. If you want to put this behind you, I suggest you find a way to introduce yourself and ask if you can have a word with him. If he refuses, you have your answer. If he accepts, start with a cup of coffee and take things from there, one small step at a time.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

