'I feel numb now that you are gone,' writes Sayantani Ghosh as her grandmother passes away
Sayantani Ghosh has unfortunately lost her grandmother and taking to her Instagram account, she has written a long and emotional note that reflects how strong her relationship with her grandma was!
2020 has been a tough year for all of us. And in another heartbreaking piece of news, television actress Sayantani Ghosh has lost her grandmother and taking to her Instagram account, has shared this piercing news with multiple pictures with her and written a long, emotional note.
She wrote- "I feel numb now that you are gone mamama.... till date would always say my dida is still there with us... in a moment everything changed n I can never say this now ...though saw a glimpse of u this afternoon through a video call ,my only regret I could not see u in person for the last time n say bye to u..touch ur feet n seek ur blessings !!!" (sic)
It's a long note that you all should go through, especially if you had or have a very strong and emotional bond with your grandmother. Have a look right here:
I feel numb now that you are gone mamama.... till date would always say my dida is still there with us... in a moment everything changed n I can never say this now ...though saw a glimpse of u this afternoon through a video call ,my only regret I could not see u in person for the last time n say bye to u..touch ur feet n seek ur blessings !!! I so wish I traveled to Kolkata in March and not get stuck because of the lockdown ...sesh baarer moton dekhte parlaam na.... ð....so much u have done for ur children ,ur grandchildren, for ur entire family ..it's countless... I had chicken pox ,over 3 weeks was captured inside a mosquito net in my room ...u sat there beside me throughout trying to comfort me.. whenever I would be sick, be it measles ,chicken pox or my early days of stomach cramps and so many other occasions ,u would be right there next to me..loving me,taking care of me ,sitting with a hot water bag for me ..never for once thinking about yourself !!! Such was ur selfless love â¤ï¸ .... I will miss all the kuler acchar that u would make for me ....fondly I would say that u are totally fit and m sure u will hit a century ... I wish that came true but I will try to find peace and solace in the fact that u are no longer in a state of pain and not suffering as u were in recent times !!! Wherever u are may u be at peace !! Will love you always ,and gratitude for everything that u have done for us !!! Undoubtedly in my life the only person who has done so much for everyone so selflessly ...Bhalo theko mamama ð.......................... #rip #restinpeace
And on the occasion of Mother's Day, she took to her Instagram account again to write a short but sweet note for her mother as well that cannot be missed either:
My universe â¤ï¸..... #happymothersday .... love you maa♥ï¸
Sayantani is one of the most successful television actresses and fans across the country love her for her performances and what she has achieved in her career so far!
