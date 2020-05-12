'I feel numb now that you are gone,' writes Sayantani Ghosh as her grandmother passes away

2020 has been a tough year for all of us. And in another heartbreaking piece of news, television actress Sayantani Ghosh has lost her grandmother and taking to her Instagram account, has shared this piercing news with multiple pictures with her and written a long, emotional note.

She wrote- "I feel numb now that you are gone mamama.... till date would always say my dida is still there with us... in a moment everything changed n I can never say this now ...though saw a glimpse of u this afternoon through a video call ,my only regret I could not see u in person for the last time n say bye to u..touch ur feet n seek ur blessings !!!" (sic)

It's a long note that you all should go through, especially if you had or have a very strong and emotional bond with your grandmother. Have a look right here:

And on the occasion of Mother's Day, she took to her Instagram account again to write a short but sweet note for her mother as well that cannot be missed either:

View this post on Instagram My universe â¤ï¸..... #happymothersday .... love you maa♥ï¸ A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609) onMay 9, 2020 at 9:40pm PDT

Sayantani is one of the most successful television actresses and fans across the country love her for her performances and what she has achieved in her career so far!

