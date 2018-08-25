I feel used and think she pretends to be close to me

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/ Ravi Jadhav

I get the feeling that my girlfriend is only with me because I am very connected to people on the Page 3 circuit. My job involves a lot of media events and I get a lot of free invites, and she gets to tag along to these with me. I don't get any sense of care or kindness from her when we're not at some public event, and it feels as if she pretends to be close to me just because I introduce her to people who matter. I am being cynical, but I have thought about this a lot and it does seem like she doesn't really care about anything other than what I can do for her. I feel very used and manipulated constantly, and can't bring myself to talk about these things because I don't know if I am reading too much into her behaviour. Should I confront her or just end this? It's making me very unhappy.

If you're unhappy, it means there's a problem. If you feel used or manipulated, it means there's a problem. If you recognise that your girlfriend is in this relationship for reasons that have nothing to do with love or affection, it means there's a problem. Not talking about how you feel is unfair, because you are consciously choosing to be unhappy while denying yourself the pleasure of being with someone who really cares about you rather than what you do for a living. Why are you afraid of confrontation if you believe you are being taken advantage of? What can you possibly gain by continuing to be with someone who doesn't give you any happiness? Maybe your girlfriend doesn't have a clue about how you feel, and is under the assumption that everything is perfectly okay. Think about the importance of this relationship and whether it is adding any value to your life, because that is what a good relationship ought to do. If it isn't, you should speak up.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates