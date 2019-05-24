I feel we are incompatible in bed

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I sometimes get the feeling my boyfriend and I are incompatible when it comes to our sex life. We don't enjoy it as much, and have simply accepted this because we love each other very much. I would like us to enjoy it more though, because I think it is an important aspect of our relationship. Is there anything I can do to try and enjoy it more? It's the only thing that isn't great about us.

Being incompatible is usually a question of not being able to figure out what each of you likes or dislikes. You're right about it being an important aspect of your relationship, so I suggest you consider speaking to a professional who may be able to help you both. Try discussing what you like and don't like more honestly, and consider experimenting until you both find more satisfaction. The fact that you love each other helps, because there will obviously be a willingness to try and do what it takes to please each other. Don't accept it simply because you have to, because you are both being unfair to yourselves as well as to each other in the process. You deserve sexual satisfaction and should make an effort to find it.

Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

