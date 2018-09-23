I felt used, says Chloe Ayling after affair with Jermaine Pennant

football

Brit TV star Ayling says she didn't know former footballer Jermaine Pennant was married when they got intimate in Big Brother house

Chloe Ayling. (Right) Jermaine Pennant with wife Alice Goodwin

British reality TV star Chloe Ayling has revealed that she did get physical with former footballer Jermaine Pennant inside the Celebrity Big Brother house recently, before she knew he was married.

Speaking two weeks after the TV show's finale, Ayling said she learnt that Pennant was married to model Alice Goodwin only when she was evicted. And when she confronted Pennant at the wrap party, he told her that he was going to split from Goodwin — just a day before he was seen strolling with her near their Nottingham home.

"When me and Jermaine shared a bed one night in the Big Brother house, something intimate did happen when I was under the impression he was single, however, absolutely nothing has happened between us since finding out he was married during my eviction interview.

And when it goes as far as something physical happening beyond a kiss and then to find this out, of course you feel used. I felt his hands on me and laughed because I wasn't expecting it, but let him carry on because I liked him and thought he was single. I wish he was honest about his relationship status," Ayling told British tabloid, The Sun.

