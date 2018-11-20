I finally found someone who pays for things, says racer Danica Patrick

other-sports

Danica Patrick says NFL star Aaron Rodgers pampers her and doesn't let her spend on most occasions

Danica Patrick

Former race car driver Danica Patrick and National Football League star Aaron Rodgers have been dating for more than a year. And one quality that she likes about the Green Bay Packers quarterback is the fact that he pays for dinners or other things, unlike her former boyfriends.

When asked how is it being in a relationship with someone who has a similar level of fame and financial success, Patrick, in a recent interview to USA Today, replied: "I finally found someone who pays for things. That's never happened, ever. … I mean, I would buy dinner most of the time. It was super uncomfortable in the beginning with Aaron to have him paying for things, because it was so out of the norm for me.



Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick

"It's just a pattern. I had to break that pattern of like, 'I got it. Let me take care of you.' That's how I do it. But I think it's also good because no one's really done that for him either, and so we both do stuff. But yes, he pays for most things."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates