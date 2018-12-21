Pooja Hegde reveals secret to her svelte figure

other-sports

Actor Pooja Hegde says she prefers running than lifting weights to stay in shape

Model and actor Pooja Hegde has credited running for her svelte figure. "I like running. It helps clear my mind. It's part of my life now just like brushing my teeth. In the job that I'm in, fitness is a must. But I find going to the gym and lifting weights boring.

"I can't run on the treadmill, so I prefer running on a track in the park. I've moved back to the traditional method of running," she told mid-day on the sidelines of the launch of the Asics Race Day jersey ahead of the 2019 Tata Mumbai Marathon at a city hotel yesterday.

Pooja, a former beauty pageant contestant, added that her grandfather RH Shetty is inspired her when it comes to fitness. "My grandfather was a national level runner. So running has become a part of our family. And when it comes to fitness, he is my inspiration. Even at the age of 83, he used to run 8km at Juhu beach," said Pooja.

Pooja Hegde made her debut in the 2016 Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro. She will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Ran Dagubatti in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 4 in 2019.

