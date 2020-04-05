I Found Love: Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla are the latest couple in Tinsel Town

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla are the latest couple in Tinsel Town and they both have taken to their Instagram accounts to announce to the whole world- I Found Love!

They both participated together in Bigg Boss Season 11 and ever since then, there were rumours and speculations about their romance but they neither accepted nor denied it. The cat is finally out of the bag.

They both posted the same picture on their Instagram accounts where they sealed their love with a kiss, and that too with a passionate one. And don't forget to read the captions.

Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Confirmation â¤ï¸ A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) onApr 4, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

Prior to embracing each other hopefully for a lifetime, Sharma was in a relationship with MTV Roadies fame Divya Agarwal and Benafsha was seeing Varun Sood. Their love story has indeed come a long way and be prepared to see more such cozy pictures.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates