'I got used to everything, and I felt cheated': Sushant Singh Rajput's old speech will make you teary-eyed

Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Rajput was an explosive actor, he was an outsider, he started from the bottom and reached the skies of success and stardom. Recently, an old speech of the late actor has gone viral on social media which speaks volumes about his struggle and ultimate success. In the video shared by Brut India's Facebook page, Sushant was heard saying that after finding recognition and money then he said that something unusual happened, "I got used to everything. And I felt cheated. I stayed with all these dreams for 10 and 15 years of my life. I was promised happiness and I was promised success, but all these things stayed with me just for a few days. And I am punctuating me because I started from zero money and zero recognition. So I was not happy. How can that be?" He further continued, "I didn't like this version of success, and the future me again was living the present me. But this I decided...otherwise. I would something else. I would do something else.

He then explained the true meaning of success as he further quipped, "I was alive in true sense when I was performing. And for the first time, trust me, in a long time, I understood the true meaning of success which was not money plus recognition, but it was now plus excitement. This realization happened in 2011 and it has been five years."

"All these years, I was obsessed with what's going to happen. I was constantly swinging from past to future, not living in an actual sense. And for the first time, in a long a time, I understood the true meaning of success, which was not money plus recognition but 'now' plus excitement," he said.

The actor concluded, "Here I am right now, five years down the line. Money and fame, all this still could not earn back the reputation in my life. But let me assure you one thing. I have much more of them than I had ever planned."

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput shook and shocked the entire entertainment industry. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium.

Speaking about his journey, the actor off his journey in showbiz by joining Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group. He was part of the group for two and a half years. At age 22, Sushant Singh made his acting debut with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. In 2009, he played the lead role in Pavitra Rishta which made him an household name. Since then there was no looking back for the actor. Right from his Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che to his last outing Chhichhore, the actor left behind a long list of memorable roles which will be cherished forever.

You will be certainly missed, Sushant.

