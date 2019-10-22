'I had gone to vote, but the officials told me I had already been cast'

In spite of all the heavy-duty security and scrutiny employed by the Election Commission, a 60-year-old furniture dealer got quite a shock on Monday afternoon when he went to his local polling booth to cast his vote -- only to realise that somebody else had already cast it in his name.

"I had gone to RC Mahim School's booth number 50 to vote, but the officials there told me that the vote for number 1186 i.e. me, had already been cast," said Abdul Aziz Memon, a resident of Mahim.

"I was shocked and inquired with the officials as to who had voted for me. They then made me stand at the side for about half-an-hour and then went and got one of their seniors to address the issue. He said there must have been some confusion as the photographs on the voter ID cards are not clear. I told them that my photo was clearly visible and that I should be allowed to vote." However, he had to walk away from the booth without voting.

Low turnout

In Mahim constituency, where the voter turnout seemed low till the afternoon, local politicians took to the streets to encourage voters to step outside their houses. The assembly where the fight is between Shiv Sena and MNS, both were rallying around the Shivaji Park area to get voters to the polling booth. Sena corporator Vishakha Raut was seen riding a two-wheeler appealing Sena workers to bring as many voters to the booths as possible.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates