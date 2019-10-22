'I had gone to vote, but the officials told me I had already been cast'
60-year-old furniture dealer got quite a shock on Monday afternoon when he went to his local polling booth to cast his vote -- only to realise that somebody else had already cast it in his name.
"I had gone to RC Mahim School's booth number 50 to vote, but the officials there told me that the vote for number 1186 i.e. me, had already been cast," said Abdul Aziz Memon, a resident of Mahim.
"I was shocked and inquired with the officials as to who had voted for me. They then made me stand at the side for about half-an-hour and then went and got one of their seniors to address the issue. He said there must have been some confusion as the photographs on the voter ID cards are not clear. I told them that my photo was clearly visible and that I should be allowed to vote." However, he had to walk away from the booth without voting.
Low turnout
In Mahim constituency, where the voter turnout seemed low till the afternoon, local politicians took to the streets to encourage voters to step outside their houses. The assembly where the fight is between Shiv Sena and MNS, both were rallying around the Shivaji Park area to get voters to the polling booth. Sena corporator Vishakha Raut was seen riding a two-wheeler appealing Sena workers to bring as many voters to the booths as possible.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections took place today and citizens made sure that they exercise their right to vote. Senior citizens, differently-abled people also came ahead to voter booths and cast their vote for the parties of their choice.
Even the policemen came forward to help the senior citizens in casting their vote.
School and college students helped the authorities by volunteering while the voting was going on. They guided the voters to their respective polling booths. Pic/Chetna Sadadekar
80-year old Dombivli resident voted during the Assembly Elections in Mumbai. Pic/Anamika Gharat
However, as the elections began at 7 am, it was seen that the number of voters was less compared to the ones who turned up during the Lok Sabha elections in the first three hours.
It was not just politicians, candidates, Bollywood celebrities who exercised their franchise but even the common man made it a point to visit the centres to cast their votes.
Narmada Joshi, 74, Tushar Joshi, 51, were the first ones to vote at MCC College, Mulund. Pic/Anurag Kamble
Proper ramps were arranged for the elderly at various polling booths in order to help them in casting their vote with ease. Pic/Anurag Kamble
Many citizens helped the differently abled in exercising their franchise. Pic/Anurag Kamble
In Maharashtra, till 10 am, it was the Jalna district which saw the highest percentage of voting with 9.65 per cent. Pic/Anurag Kamble
86-year old Anand Mehta cast his vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe
A 102-year old man came to vote with his 60 family members.
The voter turnout in Maharashtra till 6 pm was 55.39 per cent while in Haryana it was 61.72 per cent.
Out of 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, Radhanagari witnessed the highest voter turnout of 70.89 per cent while Ulhasnagar witnessed the lowest at 26.27 per cent till 5 pm.
There are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.
In pic: Differently abled senior citizen exercises right to vote.
The counting of votes in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on October 24.
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: Voting for the Assembly Elections 2019 begun at 7 am and the voter turnout appeared to be rather less. In the city, the voting percentage was at 5.04 per cent while in the suburbs it was at 5.77 per cent till 9 am.
