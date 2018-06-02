'I had many failed dates. Should I try online dating?'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age



I have been on a few dates with some people that my friends have introduced me to, but nothing seems to happen after the first cup of coffee. I find the guys boring, or they don't like spending time with me. This has been going on for a year now and I don't know if I'm doing something wrong. I think I am ready to try online dating, just to try and meet more interesting people for a change. Is this a bad idea? I have heard so many horrifying stories about online dating gone wrong. I am a little nervous about even setting up a profile. Should I just wait for the right guy to come along without attempting this online?

There's nothing wrong with online dating, provided you do the smart thing and meet someone in real life before offering personal information or deciding that you want to get into a relationship. There are pros and cons about the Internet, one of which is that it allows you to contact and interact with all kinds of people beyond your immediate circle of friends. The downside is its anonymity, which allows people to pretend to be something they are not. Only a face-to-face meeting, and spending some time with someone, can give you a better idea of what a person is like. It has worked for millions of people, so there's no reason why it shouldn't work for you, provided you go about it in a sensible manner.

My girlfriend isn't sure if she should continue being with me or go back to her ex-boyfriend, because she thinks she still has feelings for him. How do I convince her to stay?

If she isn't sure, you should ask her to take some time and figure it out by herself, instead of trying to convince her, because that may not work. Allow her to understand why she feels this way, and support her, to show that you care no matter what.

