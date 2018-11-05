I had sex two hours before my debut fight, admits WBC champion Deontay Wilder

other-sports

He explained that having sex before a fight actually gives him energy and doesn't weaken his legs

Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder has claimed that he had sex two hours before his profession debut against Ethan Cox 10 years ago. The WBC heavyweight champion beat Cox inside two rounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wilder, 33, who defends his title against Tyson Fury next month, recalled how he just couldn't keep his hands to himself as his ex-wife Jessica Scales was with him in the dressing room before the fight.

"So many things went wrong with my debut, I end up having sex two hours before the fight. I am not even gonna lie, I had my wife in there with me and you just start thinking freaky thoughts.

That's why it ain't good to have your partner in there with you, but for me, I like the company. I like being around family, especially the ones I love, giving me motivation to do what I got to do when it's time," he told iFL TV. He explained that having sex before a fight actually gives him energy and doesn't weaken his legs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates