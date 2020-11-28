I hate that he borrows from me all the time

My boyfriend and I have jobs that pays each of us very differently. I am in a senior position while he has had the same role for years. This creates problems between us because he always falls short of money before the end of every month and borrows some for me. I work very hard, but he doesn't even make an attempt to find something that can pay him more, because he knows I will always help him out. I used to be okay with this in the past but am becoming resentful lately. How do I get him to stop this behaviour?

Why can't you refuse to lend him money when you know it's possibly preventing him from pushing himself? Your reasons for helping may be perfectly valid but may advertently be doing more harm than good. Financial issues can tear a relationship apart if they aren't addressed in time, and your growing resentment will overwhelm you in the future if you don't insist on a few changes as soon as possible. This may not go down well with your boyfriend, of course, but you don't really have a choice if you want to save your relationship. At some point, the cracks that are currently showing will simply be too hard to ignore.

I know I am treating my girlfriend very badly but can't seem to stop. I don't know why I do this because I love her very much. She doesn't say anything, but I know this is hurting her. How do I stop doing things that I know she doesn't like me doing?

This is such an easy way to avoid taking any responsibility. You claim to know that you're hurting her, claim to love her very much, and claim to be unable to stop? You are an adult in complete control of your actions. If you know that you are the problem, and say you can't stop yourself, you owe it to your girlfriend to end this relationship.

