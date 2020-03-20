I have a crush on my brother's friend

I have a huge crush on my brother's friend, but don't know how to tell him this without making him or my brother uncomfortable. He is just two years older than me, so it's not as if that is a problem, but I am just hesitant about saying anything because I don't know what he thinks about me. My brother and I are very close and talk about everything, but I don't know if telling him this will make him angry. What do I do?

If you share a close bond with your brother, why do you assume he will react with anger? If he does react with anger, why assume that won't fade over time given that you aren't doing anything wrong? At the very least, speaking to him may give you a chance to understand whether his friend has any interest in you at all. Wouldn't you rather find out that he isn't interested by getting this information from your brother, instead of the object of your affection? Try not to overthink this. If you like this person, spend more time with him to gauge how he feels about you. If that makes you uncomfortable, talk to your brother. If neither option works, forget about him and move on.

I left my husband after years of neglect and emotional abuse. My friends say I should have given him another chance, but we were together for 8 years and it only got worse. They have a poor impression about me that I want to change, but don't know how. Please help me.

The only people who understand what goes on in a marriage are the people in it. If your friends don't understand that now, they will at some point. Ask yourself if their impression of you is more important than your belief in making a decision that was right for your life. If you are in a healthy place, your friends will start to recognise that too. Give them time.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

