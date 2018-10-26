I have a crush on my childhood friend

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My friend and I have grown up together and are as close to each other as possible. I think I have feelings for him, but don't know if this is simply because I have known him for so long and get along with him. I want to talk to him about this, but don't feel comfortable because I don't know how he will react. What should I do?

If the two of you are as close as you claim to be, having this conversation shouldn't be a problem. Maybe he feels the same way, or may be able to explain why you have these feelings? Either way, you won't know until you bring it up, will you?

I have been interested in a girl for a while now. We met two months ago and were introduced by a common friend at a party. I think we got along really well and have met a few times since then at other parties. The problem is, she isn't single. Her boyfriend wasn't at the party when we met, because he works in another city and only manages to meet her every three months or so. I think she's very fond of him and isn't looking for a new boyfriend. I want to tell her that I'm single though, in the event of her changing her mind about him. I don't know if this will send out a wrong message and put her off, because she knows I'm aware of her relationship. Should I just tell her how I feel and wait to see what happens?

You're not encouraging her to end her relationship and start one with you. It's perfectly okay to tell her how you feel, because honesty doesn't hurt. It's also fair because you're not trying to convince her to end what she has. As for waiting to see what happens, you should be prepared for the fact that nothing might, because knowing someone likes you isn't reason enough for people to end a current relationship.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates